First COVID-19 related death in Forest Co.
FOREST COUNTY (WAOW)- Forest County health officials have confirmed one person has died of complications surrounding COVID-19.
The death is a first in Forest County associated with COVID-19.
As of Saturday, thirteen people in Forest County are infected with COVID-19.
The Forest County Health Department continues to encourage community members to minimize their contact with others by staying home when possible, practice physical distancing and stay alert for symptoms of COVID-19.