Wood County has first COVID death

Wood County, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wood County has had its first COVID related death.

In a news release the Wood County Health Department reported that a male in his 30's without underlying health conditions died on May 22 from COVID complications.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our community members,” said Susan Kunferman, Health Officer and Director for the Wood County Health Department said in the statement. “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones.”

Nine people in Wood County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 13,885 have been diagnosed and 485 have died in the state of Wisconsin.

More information can be found at the Wood County Health Department's Facebook page.