Wisconsin Rapids municipal facilities are reopening

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WAOW) -- The City of Wisconsin Rapids has announced plans to reopen municipal parks and properties.

Playgrounds are open immediately, other facilities will open by the middle of the next week. According to a news release, all departments at City Hall will be open to the public on June 1.

The city states in the release that most public events will be restricted until July 1. The Fourth of July fireworks are being postponed until Labor Day.

The city does encourage residents to visit municipal facilities but asks "that visitors continue to follow public health guidelines provided by the Wood County Health Department."

More information is available at the department's website.