Wisconsin DNR talks about more wildlife in urban communities

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As the coronavirus pandemic has many Wisconsinites working from home and staying inside, many are noticing more wildlife in their backyards.

Just this week residents in Weston noticed an unbearably cute sight in their backyard. A black bear taking a nap in a tree, But experts say some of the changes are our own observations.

Since more people are at home there is more time to notice what going on around us.

"With the safer at home orders you know activity outside in some areas has decreased and of course with that decreased activity animals feel more comfortable coming out and are more visible in daylight hours you know foliage hasn't quite come in yet so obviously if you can see better your opportunities for sightings are going to increase as well," said Brad Koele a Wildlife Damage Specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

He also says residents don't need to worry as wildlife is not by any means moving into the city.

However, the DNR warns residents to stay away and to observe from a safe distance.