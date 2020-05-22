Wausau Police planting vegetables in planters outside station

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- In an effort to be more self-reliant, the Wausau Police Department has planted various vegetables in the planters outside the station.

The planters usually have flowers in them, but the department decided they wanted to make better use of the space.

The decision to plant the veggies is not only a healthy one, but one that saves the department money. They usually have a contract with a vendor to come in and plant flowers.

"At the end of the summer we don't just have dead flowers we have a vegetable garden that's productive and that can increase the wellness of our staff and no doubt there will be vegetables left over that we can donate," said Chief Benjamin Bliven.

Cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, were among the numerous veggies planted.