Wausau PD will be patrolling during Memorial Day weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Even though many may be staying home for Memorial Day weekend, and there may not be many vehicles on the road, law enforcement will be out.

With the weather set to be warm and a little humid during the day on Sunday, that could lead to more people being outside

"We will have officers here that are ready to respond and help our community in whatever ways possible so hopefully it will be a nice calm weekend for us," said Wausau Chief of Police Benjamin Bliven. "But we know the weather on Sunday is looking like it might be pretty nice and hot so sometimes those types of days bring out a lot of activities."

He adds that officers will be spending a fair amount of time with attention geared towards OWI and impaired driving enforcement.