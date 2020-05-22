Tech specialist, lab scientist recognized as “Hometown Hero”

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- This week's "Hometown Hero" is Kate Drewek of Wausau! She is a Molecular Technical Specialist and Clinical Lab Scientist at Aspirus.

Those who nominated her said Kate single-handedly brought same day COVID-19 test results to Aspirus Wausau Hospital during the pandemic.

Help us in congratulating Kate and thanking her for your service, especially during this time!

Winners will be announced each Friday around 6:45 a.m. on Wake Up Wisconsin. The "Celebrating Hometown Heroes" project will go on for a couple more weeks.

News 9 is proud to partner with Midwest Radio for the "Celebrating Hometown Heroes" project.

