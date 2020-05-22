SeniorSendoff: Gavinski brothers, Northland Lutheran

Congratulations to the Gavinski brothers of Northland Lutheran.

Gabe and Auggie have been active in their church, and have attended servant events in North Carolina the past two years.

Both boys were three sport athletes, playing soccer, baseball and basketball.

They were both named all conference players in each sport.

During their sophomore year, the brothers helped lead the baseball team to an undefeated season, winning their conference.

But it's on the basketball court where these two truly shine.

Both scored more than 1,000 points during their career, and Auggie nearly earned conference player of the year awards.

They're both headed to Loras College in Dubuque next year to continue their basketball careers, and to study business.

Congratulations on great careers, and best of luck next year!