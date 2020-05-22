SeniorSendoff: Colleen Smith, Tigerton

Congratulations to Colleen Smith of Tigerton High School.

Colleen is the class president, has been involved in sports all four years of school, playing volleyball, basketball and softball.

But she doesn't just play sports.

Colleen has been involved with band, choir, spirit club and school musicals as well.

She's headed to Concordia University in the fall, where she'll major in justice and public policy.

Congrats on a great four years, and best of luck next year!