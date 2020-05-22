President Trump deems churches and other places of worship, essential

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A day after President Donald Trump slammed Democratic governors for what he described as moving too slowly to bring parishioners back to their pews he made a changed.

Friday afternoon, President Trump deemed churches and other places of worship, essential. As he calls for them to reopen this weekend, pushing the CDC to issue guidelines for reopening.

Recently the CDC issued guidelines for reopening pools, schools, and restaurants but guidance on reopening places of worship weren't included.

The President of the United States, now siding with churches over state shutdown orders in several cases, calling on local governors to reopen places of worship over the memorial day weekend.

"Today I'm identifying houses of worship, churches, synagogues, and mosques as essential places that provide essential services," said President Trump.

Local religious leaders like pastor Adam Rodriguez says Trinity Lutheran Church isn't ready just yet.

"A big part of our reopen plan is we want to make sure we don't take steps back backward," said Pastor Adam.

So, they're taking a phased approach to bring parishioners back together.

Pastor Adam said, "we're not all going to be together for one big worship service though that sounds great, we need to get supplies on our end to make sure that we can keep everybody safe that enters our doors."

Taking all the proper precautions to make sure they're ready for when that day does come.

During the pandemic Trinity Lutheran has gone virtual for service.

"That's the biggest thing that we felt you know we miss the people you know trinity is a bustling place you know not just on Sunday mornings but throughout the week," said Pastor Adam.

Trinity Lutheran plans to continue with virtual services for the time being as well as after all of this is over.

"There's going to be those people that don't feel comfortable coming back to church and that's okay we don't want to burden their consciences at all"

We also reached out to the Diocese of La Crosse who says each opening will be a case by case basis with the first no sooner than May 31st.

As for Mt Sinai Congregation, they will not open for in-person service right now.

They both will continue to hold virtual gatherings.