Playgrounds within city parks have reopened in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- 19 playgrounds within city parks only around Wausau have reopened.

However, they won't be disinfected so the Marathon County Parks, Rec, & Forestry Department is making it clear that you can use the playgrounds at your own risk.

"The playgrounds were closed under the Governor’s order. They were recommended to be closed under the recommendations of the health department and CDC guidelines,” Marathon County Pars, Rec, & Forestry Department Director Jamie Polley said. "Some people will take their children to playgrounds just like they’ll go to restaurants, and some people will not because the virus is still out there and it’s still active.”

New signs have been posted at each of the city parks with playgrounds, but "use at your own risk" is in place since recommendations from health officials can't be enforced. However, you're encouraged to still practice safe habits.

“Use hand sanitizer, make sure you wash your hands, try to help them not touch their face and their mouth, and try not to stay and play close to other families to try to keep that distancing,” Polley added.

If the playground you're going to is crowded you're also encouraged to choose a different one to maintain social distancing.