Pakistani passenger plane crashes near Karachi, 107 on board

UPDATE: A passenger plane with 107 people has crashed in a crowded neighborhood on the edge of the international airport near Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi. Karachi's mayor says five or six houses were destroyed Friday.

He says all those on board died, but civil aviation officials later said at least two people survived the crash. A recording of the flight's final moments indicates it failed to land and was making a second attempt when one of its engines failed.

Pakistan had just recently resumed domestic flights ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr following weeks of lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) -- An aviation official says a passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistani International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi.

There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties. The aircraft arriving from the eastern city of Lahore was carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members, the official said.

Witnesses said the Airbus A320 appeared to attempt to try and land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport.

Local television reports showed smoke coming from the direction of the airport.