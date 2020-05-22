More clouds and some rain chances developing

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance sprinkles in the afternoon.

High: 71 Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy.

Low: 55 Wind: Southeast around 5

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers or storms, mainly later in the afternoon.

High: 72 Wind: SE 10-15

Conditions will remain mild over the next few days and even feel like Summer later in the weekend. However, there will not be as much sunshine and some rain will become more likely.

For this get-away Friday there will be more clouds in the sky but temperatures will remain on the seasonal side. Highs should reach the low 70s this afternoon. Winds will be fairly light and out of the southeast around 5 to 10 mph. The clouds might produce a brief light shower or sprinkle this afternoon but most areas should be dry.

An upper level weather disturbance will move toward Wisconsin on Saturday and this will produce more clouds than sun across our area as well as a chance of showers or storms. However, it looks like the highest chance of the wet weather will be arriving in the late afternoon and evening, so you should be able to enjoy a lot of time outdoors before the chance of wet weather. Highs on Saturday should reach the low 70s. The same weather situation should be in the area on Sunday, except that it will be warmer. High temps will reach the upper 70s with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

The trough of low pressure bringing the chance of rain and storms Sunday evening will linger over Wisconsin on Monday so be prepared for off-and-on chances of showers or a few storms during any Memorial Day services you plan to attend. Even with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain, it will feel like Summer on Monday with more humidity and highs in the upper 70s.

There is still a slight chance of a shower or storm on Tuesday, then the weather should be dry for Wednesday. Conditions will remain above normal with highs in the 75 to 80 range through the middle of next week.

Have a stupendous Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 22-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1987 - A powerful tornado virtually wiped the small southwest Texas community of Saragosa off the map. The twister destroyed eighty- five percent of the structures in the town killing thirty persons and injuring 121 others in the town of population 183. The tornado hurled trucks and autos through adobe and wood- frame homes, with some vehicles blown 500 feet. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)