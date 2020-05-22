More clouds and rain ahead

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog possible into daybreak.

Low: 55 Wind: Southeast around 5

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers or storms, mainly later in the afternoon.

High: 72 Wind: SE 10-15

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with a lingering shower or two.

Low: 56

A weather pattern bringing cloudy conditions and chances for rain will stick with us through mid-week next week when we could see more chances for sunshine.

Tonight will be mild with temperatures only getting into the mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will likely develop after midnight in parts of the News 9 area and linger around until daybreak.

A low pressure system will begin to move into the area this weekend bringing us chances for light rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Saturday morning will start out with mostly cloudy conditions and a few scattered rain showers. The better chance for some rumbles of thunder and heavier rain showers will be in the later afternoon hours into the evening. As of right now the Storm Prediction Center keeps the better chance for severe weather in far southern Wisconsin. Temperatures will range in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will start out mainly dry before another batch of showers and thunderstorms work in. If you're planning to do any outdoor activities get them done in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms will work in during the afternoon and into the evening. It will be warm and a bit humid with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Memorial Day Monday will start out with scattered showers, a few may become strong enough to have some rumbles of thunder. It will be humid and hot with high temperatures in the upper 70s. If you're planning on doing any outdoor activities keep an eye to the sky and watch out for on and off rain showers.

Enjoy the weekend! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, May 22, 2020 at 3:35 PM

On this day in weather history: 1990 - Late afternoon and evening thunderstorms developing ahead of a cold front in the north central U.S. produced severe weather from northwestern Kansas to central Minnesota and southeastern North Dakota. There were twenty-nine reports of damaging winds, or dime to golf ball size hail. Strong thunderstorm winds gusted to 69 mph at Alexandria, MN. Showers and thunderstorms over eastern North Carolina soaked Wilmington with 2.91 inches of rain, which established a record for the date. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)