Merrill class of 2020 doesn’t walk the stage, but graduates with a parade

The seniors of Merrill high school were unable to walk across a stage for graduation this year due to Covid-19.

But they were able to drive across town.

The seniors jumped on floats and in cars to take a ride through the streets of Merrill, in a special parade to honor all those that would have graduated Friday night.

"I'm just grateful that we can at least have something where we can all get together again," said Merrill senior Reese Mracheck. "Even though we're not going to have a normal graduation, even though it was supposed to be today, we all get to see each others faces and say congratulations."

"I think it's a great opportunity to say good-bye one last time, said another Merrill senior Ashley Prebeg. "(we can) just have fun one last time as the class of 2020.

Over 50 cars and motorcycles showed up to be a part of the seniors farewell.

Others showed their support by lining the streets of Merrill holding signs and cheering the seniors as they passed.