Marathon County Health Department hiring contact tracers

Marathon County, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marathon County Health Department is hiring contact tracers in a contractual position.

According to a Facebook post from the health department, tracers are phone monitoring people in isolation or quarantine, notify contacts of exposure, and conduct investigations related to tracing.

The position is in Westphal, for 2-3 days a week.

Interested persons can email their resume to jobs@westphalstaffing.com with subject line "Contact Tracer: Referral Marathon County Health Department."