Marathon Co. Health Dept. hiring contact tracers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Health Department is hiring contact tracers.

Contact tracers help monitor people diagnosed with COVID-19 over the phone. They also notify people via phone if they've potentially come in contact with someone that has the virus.

If you're interested in becoming a contact tracers your asked to email your resume to jobs@westphalstaffing.com with the subject line "Contact Tracer: Referral Marathon County Health Department".