Glazer Donuts are coming in candle form

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- The smell of Kwik Trip donuts will soon come in a new form: a candle.

According to a press release Kwik Trip is partnering with local, family owned Smith and Co. Candles LLC to produce a "Glazer-Scented" candle.

“My mom used to work for Kwik Trip and my dad still does. Kwik Trip has been a huge part of my life since I can remember," said Kenna Smith-Hoff, owner of Smith & Co. Candles LLC said in the release. "Of course, I had to follow in my parents’ footsteps and get a job at Kwik Trip when I was old enough - it was my first job, and I was with the company for three years. During that time, I met the love of my life, and last year I married him! One morning, on our routine stop at Kwik Trip, I had an epiphany while eating a Glazer to make it into a candle scent.”

Pre-sale for the Glazer Donut candle begins May 25. The official launch date is June 5, which is also National Donut Day. Some of the scents include: sweetened milk, vanilla, fried dough and confectioner's sugar.

“We’ve always loved the idea of branded candles," Kendra Nedegaard, Kwik Trip’s Digital Content Supervisor said in the release. "A few years back, this was actually one of our classic April Fool’s jokes. A few months ago, our team saw that Kenna was creating a donut-scented candle inspired by the Glazer, so of course we immediately needed samples.”

Candles can be purchased at smithcocandlesllc.com, and purchase comes with a coupon for a free donut.