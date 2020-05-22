Facebook group brings a season of giving during the pandemic

Marathon County (WAOW) - It's a new twist to "Ding Dong Dash"

It's called Basket and Bolt for Marathon County.

The Facebook group was created a few weeks ago.

It's simple, you introduce yourself and talk about your interests.

Then someone in the group fills a basket full of goodies and leaves it on your doorstep.

The trend continues with every participant.

"People see that people are giving and receiving a gift during this time it is so nice to see a smile on people's faces and it's not just about receiving we have had so many people enjoying making those baskets," said Amanda Ely creator of the group.

Leaders of the group say they hope to continue to spread joy for months to come.