MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- A bit of good news out of MIlwaukee today.

Even with the future of the 2020 MLB season uncertain, the Brewers announced today they won't be furloughing any of their staff this season, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

More good news, this time from the Milwaukee Brewers: They committed to paying all baseball-ops employees below director level in full for the rest of the season and will not furlough, sources tell ESPN. Pay cuts taken by top executives and ML staff saved lower-level employees. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 22, 2020

Only top level executives will take pay cuts, allowing the team to pay everyone on staff through the end of the season, regardless of whether games are played or not.