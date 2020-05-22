Bike shops dealing with spike in sales

WAUSAU (WAOW)- While other businesses were struggling to stay afloat, the bike industry was dealing with another issue.

"Two months ago I had 95 bikes in my sales floor another 60 in the back room and now those are gone," said John Nowaczyk the manager at the Trek Wausau store.

Most bicycles come from Asia, but the pandemic caused supply to be cut short.

"This is a busy time of the year this is unprecedented I have been doing this for 20 years I have never seen anything like this," said Nowaczyk.

However, the demand for bicycles is still riding high.

"We are doing what we can to get info out to people we just want to be very transparent this is what we have this is what we have on the way," said Nowaczyk.

That's because as more people were stuck indoors they were looking for ways to ride out the lock down.

Not only are bike sales seeing a spike but repair work at Trek seems to be round the clock.

Over at Rib Mountain Cycles you might be waiting until the end of summer for a custom order bike.

"There was already a supply shortage with big companies and that magnified and everything sold out because bike shops panicked and bought everything so there is not a lot of selection right now," said Randy Lackman, owner of Rib Mountain Cycles.

You might get not the exact color or model you want but there is something for everyone to get riding in no time.

As a reminder, May is bicycle safety month.

You aren't required to wear a helmet but are encouraged to.