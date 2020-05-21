Wisconsin Better Business Bureau warns of charity scams
Milwaukee, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Better Business Bureau is reminding people to be vigilant for charity scams with Memorial Day approaching.
They have created a list of advice for those wishing to make donations.
- Watch name confusion, or reordering of words.
- Identify exactly what the charity does.
- Be wary of telemarketing campaigns.
- Be wary of pressure to donate.
- Learn how donations will be used.
- Check multiple sources before donating.
The Better Business Bureau also lists accredited charities related to veterans and the military affairs.