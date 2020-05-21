Wisconsin Better Business Bureau warns of charity scams

Milwaukee, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Better Business Bureau is reminding people to be vigilant for charity scams with Memorial Day approaching.

They have created a list of advice for those wishing to make donations.

Watch name confusion, or reordering of words.

Identify exactly what the charity does.

Be wary of telemarketing campaigns.

Be wary of pressure to donate.

Learn how donations will be used.

Check multiple sources before donating.

The Better Business Bureau also lists accredited charities related to veterans and the military affairs.