Wilderness Resort to reopen June 4

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wilderness Resort in Lake Delton announced its intentions to reopen to the public beginning June 4 in a press release sent Thursday.

“We recognize that the last eight weeks have been challenging for everyone, especially families with small children, and we want to provide a fun and safe place for them to escape to when they are ready,” said Joe Eck, COO of Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks.

The resort claimed it worked with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to develop a set of operating guidelines designed to protect guest and staff health.

The Wilderness said it will implement hand sanitizing stations, social distancing markers and protective barriers at the check-in stations.