Wausau teacher bids farewell to psychology students

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- David Lee teaches a higher-level psychology course at Wausau East. The two-year class prepares students to take a five hour International Baccalaureate exam.

Because of COVID-19, he wasn't able to wish farewell to his students in person.

Lee recorded a video for his students, but then went a step further.

He placed signs on his front lawn with their names displayed. It's a callback to the first class he had with the students, where he hand-wrote their names on class notebooks.

"It feels hollows telling my students I appreciate them just through video," said Lee. "I wanted them to know that they mean a lot to me. So I had to think of some way to let them know that. I will miss all my students, but this particular class needs to know that I appreciate them."

Lee has been a teacher for 21 years.