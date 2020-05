Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) - The Wausau Area 4th of July Celebration for 2020 has been canceled.

"I regret to say that after utilizing the information in the past ‘Badger Bounce Back’ program, speaking to the Marathon County Health Dept, vendors and other participants, we are unable to delay in making this decision any longer," said Managing Director Kevin Malovrh in a news release.