Submit your art for Packers Student Art Contest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Green Bay Packers are looking for student artists to submit their artwork for the fourth annual Packers Student Art Contest.

Three grand prize winners will have their art featured at Lambeau Field, along with earning a trip to a Packers home game and a donation to their school.

The theme of this year's contest is "Packers Gameday Traditions", and asks students to share an artistic representation of what gameday means to them.

You can submit art in the form of paintings, drawings, digital art, mixed media or collage.

The deadline to submit pieces is July 12.

Eligible artists include students in grades 6-8 or grades 9-12, or students attending a university or technical college at the time of submission, with one winner chosen from each category.

The final artwork size must be either 8.5 inches by 11 inches or 16 inches by 20 inches on canvas, paper, or other mixed media. Art pieces must weigh less than 30 pounds and be able to fit comfortably in a standard frame.

