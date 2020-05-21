SeniorSendoff: Logan Wojtalewicz, SPASH

Congratulations to Logan Wojtalewicz of SPASH.

Logan has played football for a long time--since the days he joined youth football.

He's played some baseball as well, but his true passion lies on the gridiron.

Logan mostly plays defensive end, but has also played some offensive line, and got the chance to learn from one of the best to come out of our area: Ryan Ramczyk at one of his camps.

Off the field, Logan has a 3.5 GPA and works part time.

He's headed to UW-Whitewater next year to continue his football career. He's planning to major in finance.

Congrats on a great four years, and good luck next year!