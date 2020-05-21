SeniorSendoff: Gabby Braatz, Wausau East

Congratulations to Gabby Braatz of Wausau East.

Gabby is a three sport athlete, playing volleyball, basketball and softball during her tenure as a Lumberjack.

She's missing her final season on the diamond--one she was really looking forward to.

Gabby has shown great leadership and sportsmanship during the past four years, both on and off the field and court.

She's definitely missing her teammates, classmates and staff at Wausau East.

Gabby will continue her softball career next year at Rock Valley College, where she's planning to major in chemistry.

Congratulations on a great four years, and best of luck to you next year.