REPORT: Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams arrested in Georgia

Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams was arrested earlier this week in his home state of Georgia, according to Tom Green of AL.com.

According to the report, Adams was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors: possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving without insurance and suspended/canceled/revoked vehicle registration.

Green says Adams was arrested Tuesday night and released less than three hours later on a $2,964 bond.

“The Packers are aware of the matter involving Montravius Adams. We will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter,” the organization said in a comment released Thursday.