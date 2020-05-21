North Star Mohican Resort opening May 26

Bowler, Wis. (WAOW) - North Star Mohican Resort has announced that it plans on reopening its doors on May 26.

“Our Tribal Council and executives have been working tirelessly for the past 60 days to safely reopen and welcome our valued employees and customers back to our property and community,” said Shannon Holsey, President of Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians, in a press release. “Our team did an amazing job developing a comprehensive reopening plan and should be commended for their attention to detail for everyone’s overall safety and well being.”

General Manager Michael Bonakdar notes in the same release that "the health and safety of our guests, employees, and the community is our top priority."

The casino will open as non-smoking, with capacity restrictions, and will close from 3-7 am for cleaning. According to the release, some aspects of the casino— like drink stations and buffets, the RV park, and table games— will remain closed. Events through June have been canceled, and events beyond July are being evaluated.

The casino is taking measures to keep guest safe through a five point "Star Safety Plan."

“Upon reopening, many of our services and casino capacity levels will be monitored very closely to ensure all protocols are followed appropriately and adjusted as needed,” said Bonakdar in the release. “Our team will be ready and committed to welcoming our customers back while providing the friendliest and safest service our guests deserve and expect from us.”