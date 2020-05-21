Newman girls basketball awarded state qualifier trophy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Newman Catholic Cardinals girls basketball team never got the chance to take the floor in uniform at the Resch Center this spring.

Their hopes of winning a state championship were suddenly yanked away as COVID-19 forced shutdown after shutdown.

But on Thursday, the WIAA sent them a trophy--not a state championship trophy, but one that signifies they were one of just four teams to make it to the state tournament in Green Bay.

In a Facebook post, they wrote: "It's not the gold ball, but pretty cool!"