Boating is such an enjoyable activity. Who doesn't like to be out crusing or floating around watching the scenery or catching some fish. How about pulling the kids on their tubes or waterskiis. That's no doubt a much anticipated summer ritual in Wisconsin.

However one must remember that boating can be dangerous, especially if you are not properly prepared for it. That's why various agencies have teamed up to bring you National Safe Boating Week from May 16th to May 22nd.

There are some really great resources available for you to review covering many topics including life jackets, gear, vessel safety, weather conditions, storms, and access to information. Please take time to check out this link.

Have a great time out there on the water and be safe now!