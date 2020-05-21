Mild weather continues, but it might not stay dry

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant.

High: 73 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.

Low: 53 Wind: Southeast around 5

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or sprinkle in the afternoon.

High: 72 Wind: SE 5-10

Yesterday was the warmest day of the year so far. Today will be nice again but temperatures will be a little cooler. Eventually we will have more clouds and a chance of rain over the long holiday weekend.

We will experience sunny skies for most of the morning today, then partly cloudy conditions will develop. Temperatures will be above normal and it will be a nice day, just not as warm as yesterday. High temps will reach the low to mid 70s this afternoon with the warmest conditions likely in the Northwoods. Winds will be a little less than yesterday, blowing out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow we will see a little more of the sky shrouded by clouds. There will be just enough moisture in the air that some isolated showers or sprinkles could develop in the afternoon. With more clouds, the high temps will be just a degree or tow cooler than today, topping out in the low 70s.

A weak trough of low pressure moving through Northcentral Wisconsin on Saturday will keep the skies partly or mostly cloudy. This weather system will also produce a 40% chance of scattered showers or an isolated thunderstorm. It won't rain all day on Saturday but there might be an hour or two where you have to dodge some wet weather. The chance of rain will then decrease Saturday night and through much of the day on Sunday. With a south wind and some partial sun, Sunday will feel Summer-like. High temps will rise into the upper 70s.

A slow-moving cold front drifting in from the west will bring another chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon and into the evening on Sunday. The front might linger over the area for much of the day on Monday, so there could be some scattered showers on Memorial day as well.

The weather will dry up on Tuesday and then there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms during the middle of next week. Temps should remain above normal during this period with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a stupendous Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 21-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1860 - A swarm of tornadoes occurred in the Ohio Valley. Tornadoes struck the cities of Louisville, KY, Cincinnati, OH, Chillicothe, OH, and Marietta, OH, causing a million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)