Mild and unsettled pattern into early next week

The mild weather will continue right into next week, however it won't be as sunny and dry as it has been the past several days. Tonight will have some scattered clouds with lows in the low 50s. Winds will be from the southeast around 5 mph. Friday should be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of some light showers or sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs should reach the low 70s. Winds will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

A more organized weather system is projected to push in by midday Saturday. This should bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region Saturday afternoon and evening. We could pick up 0.25 inch of rain with some localized 0.50 inch amounts possible. Otherwise Lows will be in the mid 50s with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Sunday looks warmer with a bit more sunshine. Lows should be in the upper 50s with highs in the upper 70s. It will be a bit muggier too. A cold front will approach Sunday evening from the west. There is a 70% chance of occasional showers and thunderstorms Sunday night. Some periods of rain may linger up at least through early afternoon Monday. However some models suggest the northwest part of the News 9 viewing area may stay mostly dry Monday. Otherwise with mostly cloudy skies, highs should reach the low 70s.

Tuesday is shaping up nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s. It could be a few degrees warmer Wednesday with lots of sunshine as well. Next Thursday continues the balmy trend with highs in the upper 70s. At this point it appears partly sunny with at least a small chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. There could be some cooling behind that system.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 21-May 2020

On this date in weather history:

1980 - The temperature at Williston ND reached 102 degrees to set a record for May, and the next day the mercury hit 106 degrees. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Severe thunderstorms, developing along a sharp cold front crossing the central U.S., produced 60 mph winds and golf ball size hail at Sedalia, MO, and drenched Hagerstown, IN, with six inches of rain in one hour. Temperatures soared into the 90s ahead of the cold front. Paducah, KY, hit 94 degrees for the second day in a row. Light snow blanketed Montana, with three inches reported at Butte. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)