Local Markets Step up to the Plate for Meat Shortage

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Coronavirus outbreaks have caused meat plants across the nation to halt operations across the nation. While many large box retailers will see bare shelves in the near future, local butcher shops and meat markets are welcoming the business.

Retailers like Walmart, Target and Aldi are enforcing 2 item per visit limitations on items like brats, hamburger patties and steaks. Mom and Pop shops like Lambs Fresh Market said they ordered larger amounts ahead of time in preparation for the holiday weekend.

Country Fresh meats in Weston were not yet reopened for business as of Friday, but will be opening Saturday morning advertising fresh cuts and steaks in hopes of catching the weekend Bbq crowd.

Many local shops are stocked full, but that doesn't mean prices haven't changed. Multiple stores reported an approximate 60% increase in the price of ground chuck, while sausage and brats are up 80 cents a pound. Ski's Meat Market in Wausau said they have had a 15% price increase on all products, and will be raising prices again next week.

While larger box shops may offer convenience, Pat Zillman of Zillman's Butcher Shop said that shopping local provides what others can't. He said, "We have a lot more to offer, like relationships. Smiles, laughs and jokes."