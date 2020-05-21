How to camp safely this memorial day weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The USDA Forest Service offered advice to campers Thursday, looking to enjoy the outdoors safely.

Effective Thursday, the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest will be open for dispersed camping and campfires, lifting the ban on campfires.

Check for closures or fire Restrictions before leaving

Social distance (yes, even out in nature)

Put out your fires by wetting them down, mixing to make sure embers are out, then wetting it again

You can learn more about changes at the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest here.