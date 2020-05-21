How to camp safely this memorial day weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The USDA Forest Service offered advice to campers Thursday, looking to enjoy the outdoors safely.
Effective Thursday, the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest will be open for dispersed camping and campfires, lifting the ban on campfires.
- Check for closures or fire Restrictions before leaving
- Social distance (yes, even out in nature)
- Put out your fires by wetting them down, mixing to make sure embers are out, then wetting it again
You can learn more about changes at the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest here.