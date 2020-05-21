Family, friends kept this Minocqua business alive

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) -- After 66 days without clients or a steady income, the family-run Black Sheep Ink opened again on Thursday.

The owners spent Wednesday night painting and prepping. "We finished at three in the morning last night," said owner and artist Meg Lillie.

They closed their doors just days before the Safer at Home order. Lillie said, "we have four kids and so when the virus came locally, we decided for our kids and our clients safety to close."

Then came the unexpected; they didn't qualify for small business loans, they had no employees to receive paycheck protection, and they didn't qualify for stimulus either. Lillie said they would be applying for funds, get to the fourth page and realize it wouldn't work for their small business.

All that happened while Meg and Tanner had four children to feed and rent to pay on a new location for Black Sheep Ink. At times, it was touch and go. They weren't sure how long they could last.

So, they tried selling gift cards and eventually created a fundraiser. Lillie said, "my expectations were low on what people would be willing to give, everybody was scared."

They raised about $5,500.

"Because of your donations our children ate 3 square meals a day. Our pets remained fed. Our lights never flickered," Lillie said in a Facebook post.

They didn't keep all of the donations for themselves. Meg and Tanner donated $250 to other local artists and $100 to Gracie's Place.