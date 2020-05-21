 Skip to Content

Community testing at Rhinelander High School

Rhinelander, Wis. (WAOW) -- Community COVID-19 testing occurs from 11 am to 7 pm at Rhinelander High School.

Anyone 5 years or older, with at least one symptom of COVID-19, that live or work in Wisconsin are can be tested. Be prepared to provide a current address, county of residence, and phone number at the testing site. Anyone tested is expected to self-isolate until the results come back.

With interest in the testing events being unknown, anyone attending should prepare for a wait time, and expect to remain in their vehicle at all times.

According to the Wisconsin National Guard, 58,093 specimens have been collected from testing locations.

