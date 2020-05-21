City of Antigo cancels number of summer programs

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- The City of Antigo's Park, Recreation and Cemetery Department announced a number of cancelled programs for the summer on Thursday, May 21.

According to a Facebook post from the department, they considered age of participants, and likelihood of not being able to practice social distancing during play, as well as difficulty in maintaining sanitation and disinfection of equipment.

They cancelled the following events:

Pitching machine baseball (navy blue and orange)

Coach pitch baseball

T-ball

Soccer

Flag football

Summer Open Skates

Pickleball

The following activities are still scheduled, with modifications:

Outdoor movies

Drive-in style in the Peaceful Valley Festival Grounds, so viewing is done from vehicles

No concessions available for sale

Arbor Day: Staff only event in the fall

Springbrook Clean-up: Mission Antigo will complete during Mission Antigo Week (June 13-19)

4th of July Fireworks (fireworks will happen, parade is to be decided)

For more information, including up-to-date information on status of events, and cancellations, click here.