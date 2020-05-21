Central Wisconsin Airport expect an 85% decrease in passengers for Memorial Day weekend

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Just over 100 passengers are packing up to head out for Memorial Day weekend, that's how many travelers the Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA) is expecting, along with new changes to how you'll fly.

"Typically we'll see around 400 to 450 a day that just depends on the day and now through the pandemic on a low day we're around 15 on a busy day we're around 70 to 75 passengers," said Brian Grefe, Airport Director, Central Wisconsin Airport.

And with the number of passengers down the airport is taking a hit. Brian says, "passenger numbers drive all of our revenue, right now our parking is impacted, concession fees from The Blind Rooster, from our rental car partners."

But fewer passengers aren't the only change you'll see when walking through the Central Wisconsin Airport.

According to the TSA, passengers are now allowed to carry up to 12 ounces of liquid on flights. Travelers will no longer hand over boarding passes to a security agent, instead, they will place it on the scanner themselves. As far as carry on food goes, that will now be screened separately.

Brian said, "pack smart know what you can fly with know what you can't fly with just to make the process as smooth as possible."

Since the airport is working with fewer employees he says if you're planning on flying, give yourself extra time.

Aside from TSA changes, the airport itself has more changes.

CWA has upgraded the seating at each gate, the floors, the bathrooms, even adding privacy rooms.

Airport officials continue to encourage passengers to wear facial masks and social distance yourself away from others.

"All of the airlines that fly at CWA such as United, American, and Delta do require facemasks at all the touchpoints, so ticketing, check-in, boarding process, and face masks are required on the aircraft," said Brian.

Officials are also advising that if you are sick of have symptoms of the coronavirus that you please stay home.