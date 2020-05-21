Auburndale cancels June festival

Auburndale, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Auburndale Park Association has canceled the 3-day festival to be held June 26-28.

"Our group decided that there are too many challenges to overcome to make this safe for everyone involved," The Auburndale Park Association said in a news release. "We see no clear path to insure that all the health and safety expectations that our organization demands for all could be met. Our top priority is the safety of everyone."

The Park Association says a softball and volleyball tournament will still be held. The festival is rescheduled for June 25-27 of 2021, Auburndale's 150th anniversary.

"Our organization does not take this matter lightly," The Park Association said in a news release. "With the ripple effects of COVID - 19 we want to express our sincere apologies to all our attendees, vendors, teams, workers, and especially our entertainers that have put on some awesome shows throughout the years."