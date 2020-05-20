Wood County parks and amenities set to fully reopen Friday

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Public parks and certain campgrounds in Wood County reopened on May 1. The Wood County Parks & Forestry Department announced additional amenities will be fully reopened on Friday, May 22.

Amenities reopening include shower buildings within campgrounds, beaches, beach houses, and other group campsites.

"We also ask that people respect other’s personal space, so we still would like people to use that social distancing," Wood County Parks & Forestry Director Chad Schooley said.

The county still wants people to maintain safe and healthy habits like bringing your own hand sanitizer, and other health recommendations that have been in place during the pandemic.

If you're sick or not feeling well, then you're encouraged to stay home.