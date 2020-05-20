Three dance seniors celebrated with a parade

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Three seniors at the Feet-N-Motion Dance Studio were celebrated Wednesday evening with a parade in Medford.

The event was in honor of Cassie Nicks, Callie Woller, and Abby Tomandleall, who all saw their final year at the dance studio cut short.

Over 20 vehicles took part in the parade that featured first responders as well as friends and families.

However, it was the fact that everyone took time out of their day to celebrate the three girls, that meant the most to them.

"They all came together to do something even though things have changed and can't quite go how they would've but its still awesome," said Woller.

The three seniors received cards, flower, and balloons during the parade.