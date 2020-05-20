The way we Memorialize will be different this year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau American Legion Post 10 place flags around the graves of fallen soldiers at Restlawn Memorial park on Wednesday, May 20.

Some veterans wore masks, gloves, some social distanced, and everyone paid respect to the fallen.

This memorial day Restlawn has canceled its annual program, explaining the CDC recommending against gatherings of 10 or more people.

Still, the memorial park is hoping families will contribute to a virtual tribute.