Taylor County reports first COVID case

Taylor County, Wis (WAOW) - Taylor County confirmed it's first positive COVID-19 case on May 20.

The Taylor County Public Health Department reports that the person had contact with a positive case from Northern Wisconsin. The individual is in self-quarantine and in contact with the health department.

The health department says they will be contacting individuals who have come in contact with the patient.

Langlade County is the only county in Wisconsin that has not reported a positive COVID case.