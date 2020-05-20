State announces $25 million rent assistance program

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state government will make $25 million available to residents who lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic to help make rent payments.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the program in a press release sent Wednesday.

"Wisconsinites have enough to worry about as we continue to battle the deadly COVID-19 virus," Evers said. "They should not also have to worry about losing the roofs over their head."

Only adult Wisconsin residents qualify for the program. Applicants must also have an income 80 percent or below the county median for the month of or prior to submitting the application.

If approved, the state will make payments totaling up to $3000 directly to the applicant's landlord.

Funding for the program comes from the CARES Act, a federal law designed to provide relief during the pandemic.

The state Department of Administration (DOA) will work in conjunction with the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association to administer the initiative.

DOA made some additional information available on its website. The agency will make more details, including on how to apply, available in the coming days.

"The Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program will hopefully provide peace of mind to a lot of people, as well as a reminder to them that we are all in this together," Evers said. "They have not been forgotten."