SeniorSendoff: SPASH Dance Team Seniors

Congratulations to the seniors of the SPASH Panthers Dance Team.

They are Paige Haasl, Macie Kohlbeck, Hannah Goman and Jordan Heindl-Drapes.

These four girls have danced together the past three years, and Paige and Hannah have been dancing together for the past four years.

Their nominator says they've shown strong leadership skills through tough and challenging times, with each bringing something special to the team.

She said their love of dance and commitment to the team has shown up in big ways.

Congratulations ladies, and best of luck next year.