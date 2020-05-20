SeniorSendoff: Kortnie Volk, Three Lakes

Congratulations to Kortnie Volk of Three Lakes High School.

Kortnie is a three sport athlete, competing in cross country, basketball and track and field.

In cross country, she's a two time state meet participant, and two time runner of the year in the Northern Lakes Conference.

After her freshman year, she started focusing more on sprinting, and now owns eight school running records. She's also broken the school's long jump record seven times.

She's the first athlete in her school's history to compete in four events at the state track and field meet, and did it two years in a row.

Off the field, she's president and valedictorian of her class, and was selected as a 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete.

She's also involved in a number of other clubs, including being the president of the National Business Honors Society and the Three Lakes Ski Club.

Kortnie is headed to UW-Milwaukee in the fall to continue her track and field career. She plans to study biology with the hopes of getting into medical school.

Congrats on a stellar four years, and best of luck next year!