Scouts raise $16,000 to help local food banks

The Samoset Council's Scouting for Food project was more than a success this year, exceeding their $15,000 goal to directly support local food banks across North Central Wisconsin.

Despite a change in format to online cash donations due to COVID-19, the Boy Scout's of America's annual Scouting for Food project collected over $16,000 dollars across 13 counties.

The funds will now distributed to 31 local food banks in the form of checks ranging from $19 dollars to over $2,800 dollars, depending on where the funds were donated.