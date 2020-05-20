Remaining comfortably mild

Wednesday featured weather about as nice as it gets in May in our area! It generally will stay quite pleasant the next several days but there could be intervals with greater cloud cover. Then conditions will be more active from Friday night through Monday.

Temperatures should fall back to the mid 40s Wednesday night with mainly clear skies and light southeast to east winds. Thursday should be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will stay out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Friday looks partly to mostly cloudy and mild with lows around 51 and highs around 74 degrees. A weak front will approach from the west and bring a small chance of showers to the area Friday night. A 30% chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm is still in place Saturday but most of the day will probably be dry. While clouds could be abundant there is potential of some pockets of sunshine. Lows will be in the mid 50s with highs in the mid 70s.

Much of Sunday looks quiet and warm with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Again skies will be variably cloudy. A strong front is projected to slide in Sunday night bringing a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The rain will probably linger up through about midday Memorial Day. At this time the showers don't look too heavy though. Hopefully skies will clear off a bit late Monday and temperatures will rebound to the lower 70s.

It should be summer-like for the middle of next week with lots of sunshine Tuesday. Highs could reach near 77 degrees. We could be reaching for 80 degrees next Wednesday, but also at least a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms returns in the afternoon.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 20-May 2020

On this date in weather history:

1894 - A record late snow of two to eight inches whitened parts of central and eastern Kentucky. Lexington KY received six inches of snow. (The Weather Channel)

1916 - A tornado struck the town of Codell, KS. A tornado struck the town on the same day the following year (1917), and a third tornado hit Cordell on May 20th in 1918. (The Weather Channel)